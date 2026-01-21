'European nations sending troops to Greenland is a warning against Trump’s adventurism'

Patiala (Punjab), Jan 21 (IANS) With United States President escalating the pitch on Greenland and some European nations including Denmark resisting its ‘expansionist’ bid, an Indian Army veteran with fair understanding of geo-political equations said that Trump’s adventurism and claims of taking full control of the island won’t be a cake walk.

Retired Brigadier Advitya Madan speaking to IANS said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) will be destroyed if one member carries out an attack on another member and the United States has already started receiving pushback.

He cited the proposed joint exercise by troops of eight European nations in Greenland, as a step in this direction.

Madan, also a noted columnist further explained, "Yesterday’s incident involves eight countries - Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. These eight countries have sent their troops under the name of an exercise, which is not really an exercise. They want to send a message to the US regarding Greenland that if you plan to carry out a military operation there, it will not be a cake walk. The NATO group of 32 countries will be destroyed as one member of NATO, the US, which was its leader is conducting an attack on another NATO member. It has its own ramifications."

"All the 32 nations of NATO were dependent on US for leadership, command and control. All the defence purchase, military hardware used to come from America. So, all the EU need to reframe it, from which country will they will purchase defence hardware? or will they purchase from each other or what will be their command and control will all break. The security agreement between USA and Denmark is already in place and it dates back to 1951. They have security agreement that if Greenland faces a threat, then US will increase its military bases and can deploy its troops there," he added.

Brigadier Madan said that US does not face any threat from Russia and China in Greenland and Trump is only interested in rare earth, rare magnets and hydrocarbons of Greenland. He also recalled Trump's earlier statement, where he had expressed intention to acquire Greenland.

"What we should note is that there is no formal threat from Russia and China. They have given no warning, and no indication that Russia and China are going to attack it. Just like Trump did in Venezuela, his intention was not to kidnap or arrest Maduro, his intention was oil. Venezuela has 20 per cent of the global oil reserves. However, they have refinement capability of one per cent but they can increase it. US has oil refineries. Similarly, US does not face threat from Russia and China in Greenland. Trump is interested in rare earth, rare magnets, oil, hydrocarbon reserves. Trump is a businessman. In 2021, Trump had said I am a real estate businessman and when I see Greenland on map, I want to acquire it. I want to buy it," he said.

On January 18, eight European countries -- Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, said that tariff threats undermine transatlantic ties and "risk a dangerous downward spiral".

A joint statement from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom expressed commitment to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest and offered support to the people of Greenland.

In a joint statement, the eight European nations said, "As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise, 'Arctic Endurance' conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone. We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland."

"Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty," it added.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defence and foreign policy.

--IANS

akl/mr