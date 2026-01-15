EU leaders to be Chief Guests at Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will be on a three-day State Visit to India from January 25-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also be the Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

During the visit, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit set to be held on January 27.

"During the visit, President Costa and President von der Leyen will meet Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji, and hold restricted and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi. An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organised on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India and the European Union are strategic partners since 2004. The 15th India-EU Summit was held virtually in 2022. Bilateral ties between two sides have deepened across various sectors, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February, 2025.

"Participation of EU leaders as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day and the 16th India-EU Summit will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and advance collaboration in priority areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

Republic Day celebrations mark the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, and are among the country's most significant national events.

The Republic Day Parade, held annually at Kartavya Path in the national capital, features marching contingents, tableaux and displays by the armed forces and other participants, and is attended by large numbers of spectators.

Last week, India and the European Union (EU) reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement towards a mutually-beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an official statement said on January 10.

During the latest ministerial-level discussions, both sides emphasised the strategic importance of concluding a fair, balanced, and ambitious agreement that aligns with their shared values, economic priorities, and commitment to a rules-based trading framework, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently concluded a significant two-day visit to Brussels, marking a decisive step forward in the India-EU FTA negotiations.

In a series of high-level dialogues with Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, both leaders provided guidance to negotiating teams to resolve pending issues and expedite the agreement.

The visit capped a week of intensive diplomatic and technical engagements in Brussels, underscoring the political resolve of both sides to deliver a comprehensive deal.

The Ministerial engagement was preceded by high-level discussions between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and the Director-General for Trade, European Commission, Sabine Weyand.

The meetings focused on stocktaking the progress achieved across various negotiating tracks. The officials worked to "narrow divergences" and ensure clarity on outstanding issues, clearing the path for the Ministerial dialogue, a statement detailed.

“During their engagement, Goyal and Sefcovic carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement. Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks including Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin and Services, etc,” it added.

