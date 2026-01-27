EU leaders meet PM Modi, say looking forward to fruitful summit

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday and stated that they are looking forward to a fruitful summit and stronger bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Costa wrote, "Thank you for your warm welcome, dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Looking forward to a fruitful Summit and a stronger partnership between the European Union and India, based on shared values and heightened ambition."

"Today is about delivering tangible benefits for our citizens, working together towards our shared prosperity and security, and showing leadership on global issues to shape a resilient multipolar global order," he added.

Ursula von der Leyen also took to social media and said that Europe and India are "making history" with the conclusion of "mother of all deals".

"We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger," she added.

Earlier in the day, both leaders paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

"A Shared Commitment to Peace. European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Mahatma's enduring ideals of peace and non-violence continue to inspire humanity across the world," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Later in the day, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit scheduled to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, addressing the India Energy Week 2026, PM Modi said that he would like to mention a "major development", noting the near closure of a "very significant agreement" between India and the European Union.

"The world is talking about this as the 'Mother of All Deals'. This pact has brought tremendous opportunities for India's 140 crore people and the crores of people in European countries," he said, talking about the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India and the EU have completed negotiations on a landmark free trade agreement designed to enhance trade and strengthen economic ties. The announcement of the deal is scheduled for later in the day.

The Prime Minister called the FTA "an excellent example of synergy between two of the world's largest economies", which, according to him, represents nearly 25 per cent of global GDP and about one-third of global trade.

"This agreement not only strengthens trade but also reinforces our shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Additionally, the free trade agreement with the EU will complement the agreements with Britain and EFTA as well. This will strengthen both trade and global supply chains. I congratulate the youth of India and all the country's citizens for this," he added.

He also congratulated all those associated with sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather and footwear, and every other sector.

"This trade deal will not only boost manufacturing in India but will also lead to greater expansion of services-related sectors. This Free Trade Agreement will further strengthen the world's confidence in India for every business and investor," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen attended India's 77th Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guests.

They shared their remarkable experience of attending the Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guests while thanking Prime Minister Modi for the invitation.

Ursula von der Leyen stated that the display of the flags of the European Union, the EU Military Staff and EU maritime missions Atlanta and Aspides at India's Republic Day demonstrates deepening security cooperation between the two sides.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the presence of EU leaders at the Republic Day celebrations as a "milestone" in India-EU relations.

"In a first, a contingent consisting of the EU Military Staff and the EU Naval Operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES participated in the Republic Day Parade," the MEA noted.

