EU leaders hail 'spectacular celebration' of India's rich history, thank PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday shared their remarkable experience of attending the 77th Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guests while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the invite.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the display of the flags of the European Union, the EU Military Staff and EU maritime missions Atlanta and Aspides at India's Republic Day demonstrates deepening security cooperation between two sides.

The EU chief shared a video on social media, showing the European contingent participating in the parade with bearers displaying EU and military flags. The video also showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Leyen at the Kartavya Path.

While sharing the video from the parade on X, Leyen stated, "The display of the flags of the EU, the EU Military Staff, and our maritime missions ATALANTA and ASPIDES at India’s Republic Day is a powerful symbol of our deepening security cooperation. It will culminate tomorrow in the signature of our Security and Defence Partnership."

Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa witnessed the historic Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guests and, as part of the tradition, were escorted to Kartavya Path by the President's Bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak', the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. Reviving a tradition discontinued for 40 years, they arrived in the 'Traditional Buggy, adding a regal charm to the celebrations.

"Thank you President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting the European Union to participate in this year’s magnificent parade marking India’s 77th Republic Day. A spectacular celebration of India’s rich history and vibrant cultural diversity and an embodiment of its aspirations for the future," Costa posted on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the presence of EU leaders at the Republic Day celebrations as a "milestone" in India-EU relations.

"In a first, a contingent consisting of EU Military Staff and the EU Naval Operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES participated in the Republic Day Parade," the MEA noted.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the historic day. The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit scheduled to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The European Council, in its statement, said: "The summit will offer an opportunity to build on the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen collaboration across key policy areas such as trade, security and defence, the clean transition and people-to-people cooperation."

During the summit, the leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda, which aims to increase strategic cooperation between the two sides in four sectors, reinforced by enablers across pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, as well as connectivity and global issues.

The two sides will also discuss trade in the context of the ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement that began in 2007. During the summit, both sides will focus on closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters. The leaders will also discuss regional and global matters, especially the importance of an effective multilateral system, a free and prosperous Indo‑Pacific region, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East.

