October 05, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

EU-India FTA likely to be signed by year-end, may come into force next year: Finland envoy

EU-India FTA likely to be signed by year-end, may come into force next year: Finland envoy

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be signed by the end of 2026 and could come into force next year after the ratification process is completed by both sides, Finland's Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS in the national capital, Kivikoski expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations between India and the EU, saying both sides are hopeful of concluding the agreement before the end of the year.

"At the moment, we hope that the signing will take place by the end of the year. After that, the agreement will need to be ratified by the Indian government and the European Union. That will most likely take a few months, so hopefully it will come into force sometime next year," he said.

Highlighting the broader strategic partnership between India and the European Union, the Finnish envoy noted that defence and security cooperation has gained greater prominence in bilateral engagement following the India-EU Summit held earlier this year.

He said Finland, as a member state of the European Union, is keen to deepen cooperation with India in defence and security and pointed to ongoing collaboration involving Finnish companies.

According to Kivikoski, Nokia and Finnish satellite company ICEYE recently announced cooperation on sovereign dual-use satellite communication systems that can be owned and operated by participating nations.

The ambassador also underscored the potential for closer collaboration between India and Finland in areas such as artificial intelligence, defence, education and innovation.

"I think the formula is quite simple. We might be small in size, but we are quite big when it comes to innovation and solutions. India, of course, has the scale and the talent. So, this is quite a good match. Basically, when we combine our strengths, we can achieve big things together," Kivikoski mentioned.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Helly Shah opens up on playing an unpredictable Arohi in ‘Ishqa Ishqa’

Helly Shah opens up on playing an unpredictable Arohi in ‘Ishqa Ishqa’

Karnataka to reconsider cash awards for Asian Games 2026 medalists from state

Karnataka to reconsider cash awards for Asian Games medallists from state

England to play 50-over warm-up match against WA XI at iconic WACA Ground

England to play 50-over warm-up match against WA XI at iconic WACA Ground

Nikhil Angrish reveals what it was like working with Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz

Nikhil Angrish reveals what it was like working with Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz

Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary engage in massive showdown, ego tussle in ‘Rise and Fall’ season 2

Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary engage in massive showdown, ego tussle in ‘Rise and Fall’ season 2

Next phase of GST reforms to make compliance easier: PM Modi

Next phase of GST reforms to make compliance easier: PM Modi

Ashley Judd expresses solidarity with Cornell University sexual assault survivor, sisters in sorority

Ashley Judd expresses solidarity with Cornell University sexual assault survivor, sisters in sorority

China Open: Swiatek registers stellar comeback win to march into Rd-of-16

China Open: Swiatek registers stellar comeback win to march into Rd-of-16

EU-India FTA likely to be signed by year-end, may come into force next year: Finland envoy

EU-India FTA likely to be signed by year-end, may come into force next year: Finland envoy

Karan Wahi on his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ Journey: ‘This season has been so much more than a show’

Karan Wahi on his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ Journey: ‘This season has been so much more than a show’