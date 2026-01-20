EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has invited expression of interest (EoI) to undertake a feasibility study for a proposed undersea power interconnector between the UAE and India.

According to the Emirati state-backed company, consultants can submit plans by January 31 to carry out a techno-economic feasibility study.

The utility provider said in a statement that the study aims to assess the long-term technical, economic and market viability of power exchange between the UAE and India.

It will include physical route surveys, evaluation of energy-exchange scenarios, cost-benefit analysis, grid-impact assessments and optimisation of interconnector capacity through sensitivity studies, said the company.

Moreover, beyond technical assessments, the study will cover refined cost estimates, supply-chain considerations and execution schedules.

Legal and regulatory reviews, commercial frameworks and detailed risk analysis will also form part of the scope.

The company statement said the feasibility package must outline bankable financing, ownership and operational structures, including approaches to revenue optimisation, alongside an implementation and operations schedule.

Consultants will additionally support the preparation of draft tender documents and technical specifications for future project stages.

In June 2023, India and the UAE discussed connecting their grids through undersea cables as part of a “one sun, one world, one grid” initiative, according to reports.

Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) is a government-owned utility in the UAE that supplies water and electricity to the Northern Emirates, including Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Dhaid.

The company was set up in 2020 and took over operations from the Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA).

EtihadWE focuses on providing reliable, smart and sustainable water and energy services.

It operates large desalination plants that use reverse osmosis technology to produce drinking water.

Advanced digital systems such as SCADA are used to improve efficiency and reduce wastage.

--IANS

pk