Esha Deol wishes ‘mamma’ Hema Malini on b’day: Dream Girl of the nation

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) On Hema Malini’s 77th birthday on Thursday, actress Esha Deol penned a note for her “mamma” and called the veteran actress-politician the “Dream Girl of the nation.”

Esha took to Instagram to share two photographs with her mother. In one of the images, she is seen planting a peck on her mother’s cheek.

“Happy birthday to my Queen my mamma & The Dream Girl of the nation …. We love you (sic),” Esha wrote as the caption.

Hema Malini, who is one of the most successful leading actresses of Indian cinema, made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She made her Hindi debut with Sapno Saudagar in 1968.

She was labelled as the "Dream Girl" after featuring in the 1977 film of the same name. Over a journey spanning more than six decades, Hema has featured in movies such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Tere Mere Sapne, Babul Ki Galiyaan, Haath Ki Safai, Dharmatma, Dillagi, and Sholay.

The actress was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, a romantic drama directed by Ramesh Sippy, starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the personal front, Hema met her husband Dharmendra on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. The film marked the beginning of their love story. They later married in 1980. The star couple have two children, Esha and Ahana Deol Vohra.

Talking about Esha, the actress was last seen onscreen in the film Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt and inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. The film also features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Adah Sharma.

Esha made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She was later seen in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Dhoom, Dus, Kaal, and the comedy No Entry.

--IANS

dc/

