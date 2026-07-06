Esha Deol calls Sylvester Stallone the ‘best in the west’ in heartwarming birthday wish

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol has shared a heartwarming birthday tribute for Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone as he celebrated his 80th birthday.

Expressing her admiration, Esha called him ‘the one and only sly,’ ‘the Italian Stallion,’ and ‘the best in the west.’ Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a series of photos featuring the American actor and wrote, “Happy 80th birthday to the one and only sly Stallone the Italian stallion the best in the west @officialslystallone Love you & wish you the best.” In the photoshoot, Sylvester Stallone showcased his chiselled abs and well-toned physique.

Interestingly, Esha Deol has long described herself as a devoted, self-confessed “crazy fan” of Hollywood action icon Sylvester Stallone. Over the years, she has openly expressed her admiration for him and often shares his images on social media.

During the early phase of her career, the ‘Dhoom’ actress frequently referred to Stallone as her ultimate Hollywood crush. Growing up watching her father, veteran Bollywood action star Dharmendra, she has said that both Stallone and her father played a major role in shaping her inspiration for action-oriented roles.

Esha has also shared that she obtained Stallone’s autograph. She has posted heartfelt tributes to him online. At one point, the actress even joked about getting his name tattooed.

Sylvester Stallone was born on July 6, 1946. The legendary American actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker is best known for his blockbuster action characters, including “Rocky Balboa” and “John Rambo.”

For the unversed, the actor moved to New York City in 1969 and struggled for several years to find steady acting work. He slowly began getting small roles in films like “The Lords of Flatbush.”

His big breakthrough came in 1976 when he starred as boxer Rocky Balboa in “Rocky,” a film he also wrote. The movie became a huge critical and commercial success. In 1977, he earned rare recognition by being nominated for two Academy Awards—for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. In 1982, Sylvester played the character John Rambo in “First Blood,” a troubled war veteran. He went on to reprise this role in multiple films over the years.

--IANS

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