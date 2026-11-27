Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol and her former husband Bharat Takhtani seem to be maintaining a warm and cordial equation post-divorce.

The two recently reunited with a group of friends to celebrate Thanksgiving. Bharat took to his social media to share a glimpse of the gathering, which featured Esha and many of their close friends posing together for a group picture.

The picture, shared on his social media account shows the former couple among a large group of friends, smiling for the camera. He also shared pictures from the celebrations including fun banters, food spread and decorations. The picture carried the message, “Forever grateful for this family”.

The latest reunion comes days after Esha and Bharat were seen together at the Mumbai screening of the actress's recently released film Pratap. Bharat was present at the screening to show his support for Esha, where he posed alongside her, her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol.

The two have been seen together on many occasions after their split. Earlier this month, Esha and Bharat also attended a Diwali celebration together and posed for the paparazzi. In May, they reunited for a Sunday lunch with a group of close friends.

Esha and Bharat tied the knot on June 29, 2012, in an intimate traditional South Indian ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in October 2017. Two years later, in June 2019, they became parents to their second daughter, Miraya. After more than 11 years together, the couple announced that they had decided to part ways.

Esha and Bharat publicly announced their separation in February 2024. Their separation was officially announced on February 7, 2024, after 11 years of marriage.

–IANS

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