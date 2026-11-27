Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will jointly inaugurate both phases of the Seep-Ambar Irrigation Project at Bhairunda in Sehore district on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs 536.23 crore, the project will provide irrigation facilities to 30,091 hectares of agricultural land across 76 villages in the Bhairunda block of the Budhni Assembly constituency.

The project will bring Narmada River water to farmers' fields through an underground pressurised pipeline network, improving irrigation facilities in the region.

According to an official statement, the first phase of the project will cover 15,284 hectares in 47 villages, while the second phase will provide irrigation facilities to 14,807 hectares in 29 villages. The first phase was constructed at a cost of Rs 346.12 crore, while the second phase cost Rs 190.11 crore.

Under the project, water will be lifted from the Narmada River and supplied to agricultural fields through pump houses and underground pipelines. The system is designed to minimise water loss caused by leakage and evaporation.

"Farmers will be able to irrigate their crops through sprinkler and drip systems as per the prescribed technical arrangements," the statement added.

A 16.57-km-long pipeline has been laid in the first phase and a 24.09-km-long pipeline in the second phase. Both phases were completed within the stipulated construction period of 36 months. As per the agreement, the construction agencies will also operate and maintain the project for five years.

During the programme, CM Yadav and Chouhan will also inaugurate and perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony for various construction and development works worth Rs 41.44 crore in Bhairunda block.

The project is expected to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in the region and help farmers access water more efficiently for agricultural activities.

--IANS

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