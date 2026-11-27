Agartala, Nov 27 (IANS) Polling for 16 of Tripura’s 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the 155-year-old Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), is underway on Friday morning amid tight security arrangements, election officials said.

Men and women in large numbers queued up outside polling stations even before voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 704 polling stations in eight districts of the Northeastern state. Polling will continue uninterrupted until 4 p.m.

Over 5.65 lakh voters, including 2.88 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fortunes of 733 candidates, comprising 367 men and 366 women.

The ruling BJP has already secured 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 ULBs for direct electoral contests.

Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 266, followed by the CPI-M with 228, the Congress with 201 and the CPI with six candidates. The BJP’s ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has fielded nine candidates, while 23 Independents and nominees of other political parties are also in the fray.

According to a State Election Commission (SEC) official, all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed as no opposition or other political parties had fielded candidates in these seats. The BJP has thus secured absolute control of all five civic bodies.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in the state, has 51 seats, of which 25 are reserved for women. Of the remaining seats, 13 are reserved for men and two for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the official said.

The SEC has engaged 4,545 polling personnel to conduct elections across the 16 ULBs. The counting of votes will take place on December 2.

More than 10,000 security personnel, including around 3,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, have been deployed across the urban areas to ensure peaceful polling.

The SEC official said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had agreed to provide 39 companies of CAPF, comprising over 3,000 personnel, for the civic elections.

The Central forces include personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). In addition to the Central forces, around 7,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and state police have been deployed in the urban areas going to polls.

The Agartala Municipality, established in 1871 during the reign of Maharaja Chandra Manikya (1862-1896) of the erstwhile princely state of Tripura, was upgraded to the Agartala Municipal Corporation on January 21, 2014.

--IANS

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