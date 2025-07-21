EPFO records all-time high addition of 20.06 lakh net members in May

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May this year, marking the highest ever increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

This figure depicts an increase of 4.79 per cent in net payroll additions during May 2025 as compared to the previous month of April.

Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 2.84 per cent in net payroll additions compared to May 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives.

Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said, “The EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, a testament to the growing strength of India’s formal employment landscape. This historic achievement is the direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and the government’s unwavering commitment to pro-youth, pro-worker reforms.”

“Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, our focus on ease of doing business and economic empowerment is yielding tangible outcomes, and we remain dedicated to building a robust and inclusive labour ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat," he added.

EPFO enrolled around 9.42 lakh new subscribers in May this year, 2025, representing an 11.04 per cent increase over April.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 5.60 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 59.48 per cent of the total new subscribers added in May 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 14.53 per cent compared to the previous month of April 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for May 2025 is approximately 8.73 lakh, reflecting an increase of 15.10 per cent from the previous month of April 2025 and a growth of 0.11 per cent from the previous year in May 2024. This aligns with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, the statement said.

Approximately 16.11 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in May 2025. This figure depicts a 2.12 per cent increase over April 2025. It also displays a significant 14.27 per cent year-over-year growth compared to May 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.62 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in May 2025. It reflects an increase of 7.08 per cent compared to the previous month of April 2025. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 5.84 per cent compared to May 2024.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.25 lakh, with a month-on-month increase of 7.54 per cent compared to April 2025 and a significant year-over-year growth of 15.04 per cent compared to May 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce, the official statement added.

