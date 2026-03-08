Ranveer Brar says agriculture is the foundation of society, tradition

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who recently wrapped up the 9th season of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, has said that agriculture is the foundation of tradition, and cultures.

Ranveer spoke with IANS on the sets of ‘MasterChef India’ while shooting for the finale with chef Vikas Khanna and Kunal Kapur. He said that cultures are a product of years of evolution.

He told IANS, “So, what impacts food eventually? Agriculture. It comes down to you will cook what you get. Then after that, different styles, different cultures keep adding layers to it. Sometimes the religion's culture adds a layer that according to this religion, we eat”.

He further mentioned, “Sometimes the culture of gender bias adds a layer to it. Sometimes the culture of seasons adds another layer. Then agriculture, different layers add value to the cuisine and culture. But the foundation of everything is agriculture, which is undeniable”.

Earlier, Ranveer had said that harvest festivals in India go far beyond symbolism, as they are deeply tied to effort, patience, and the realities of life on the farm. Coming from a farming family, Brar shared that his childhood was shaped by the rhythms of agriculture.

He earlier told IANS, “I come from a farming family, so for me, harvest festivals were never symbolic; they were real. I grew up around farms, watching crops grow, watching the mood of the house change depending on how the season went. Food was directly linked to effort, weather, and patience”.

He said that the upbringing shapes how he cooks even today. Speaking about harvest delicacies that are close to his heart, Brar said dishes made from freshly harvested grains and greens carry a different emotion altogether.

He said, “When you grow up in a farming family, harvest food feels earned. For me, dishes made from freshly harvested grains and greens always hit differently, especially winter food like saag, makki ki roti, simple dals. These dishes were never about indulgence; they were about recovery, nourishment, and gratitude after months of labour.” Recalling a childhood memory that continues to inspire him, Brar spoke about how harvest meals were often cooked collectively. “One memory that stays with me is how harvest meals were cooked collectively. After long days in the fields, food was prepared in large quantities, shared, and tasted by many hands. There was no rush, no plating, just relief and togetherness”.

Growing up in such an environment taught him that food is inherently communal. Brar also believes harvest cuisine is the most honest form of food storytelling, in India and across the world.

--IANS

aa/