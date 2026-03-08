Domestic airlines to operate additional non-scheduled flights from Gulf region on Sunday

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Domestic airlines are scheduling to operate additional non-scheduled flights from the Gulf region on Sunday, subject to approvals from Indian and local authorities, amid the ongoing Middle East tensions.

Due to continuing airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, the airlines will operate additional non-scheduled flights on March 8.

“Air India will run extra flights between Delhi and Mumbai and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Air India Express will also operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah,” the airline said in a statement.

Additional non-scheduled flights are planned to operate to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al-Khaimah and Sharjah on March 8, to bring stranded passengers back to India.

"Due to the dynamic situation in West Asia, flight schedules can change at a short notice. We recommend verifying your flight status at our website before you leave home. We will continue to provide flight updates on your registered numbers as well. Please connect with our 24×7 Contact Centre for more information,” said Air India in a post on X.

Air India's services to Europe and North America are operating normally through safe alternative routings.

IndiGo said as the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, “we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them.”

On March 8, “we are pleased to restart our Europe operations, reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region”, it added.

IndiGo will also continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East.

“Given the dynamic nature of the situation, flight schedules may change at a short notice,” it alerted, adding that “we will continue to share updates on our website and social media channels as the situation develops.”

—IANS

na/