Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) As the 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League approaches its conclusion, Rishank Devadiga talked about the Titans’ remarkable comeback and highlighted how the team performed on a completely different scale altogether to inched closer to finding a spot in the tournament’s final.

Day 4 of PKL Season 12 playoffs saw the Telugu Titans end Patna Pirates’ hopes with a vital 46-39 victory in Eliminator 3. With Bharat Hooda scoring 23 points, the Titans now face Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 2, aiming for a place in the final.

Speaking on JioStar, Rishank explained Telugu Titans’ journey this season, saying, "If we examine the performances of the Telugu Titans in the past, we notice that this franchise has been struggling at the lowest positions across multiple previous seasons. However, in Season 12, the Telugu Titans have performed on a completely different scale altogether.

"The victory against a formidable Patna Pirates side was not just deserved but represented the culmination of their season-long efforts, for which the entire team structure and coaching staff deserve a lot of praise."

He also spoke about coach Krishan Kumar Hooda’s influence on the side and stated, "The strategic influence of Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda cannot be overstated; his proven methodology of developing competitive teams, previously demonstrated when he transformed Dabang Delhi K.C. into champions, has brought him remarkably close to achieving similar success with this franchise.

"The players exhibited extraordinary composure during high-pressure situations, fully aware that a single loss would end their campaign, yet they maintained dominant control throughout the match in what can only be described as an absolutely phenomenal display of kabaddi."

Reflecting on the emotional turnaround of the Telugu Titans this season, who put up dominant performances in the tournament after facing extensive backlash in the initial stages for their poor showings, Rishank said, "These moments are truly emotional and thoroughly deserved. While the Telugu Titans struggled initially and faced widespread criticism, Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda always believed in his young squad. Nobody anticipated such a miraculous turnaround, making this achievement particularly special.

"Those tears in Krishan Kumar Hooda’s eyes we witnessed are completely justified. He deserves all the applause for his pivotal role in transforming this team’s fortunes and creating this remarkable success story."

Bharat Hooda, as always, put up a remarkable performance and helped his side carry momentum throughout the game. Speaking about his raids and showing in the game, Rishank added, "In such a crucial encounter, Bharat Hooda’s display was superb! With 23 raid points from 26 attempts, he single-handedly maintained his team’s momentum, especially when Captain Vijay Malik was struggling. His consistent multi-point raids kept Patna’s defense under constant pressure throughout the game.

"The dominance he showed in the second half was particularly commendable, as he continuously accumulated points and ultimately sealed the victory with a match-winning super raid.”

While captain Vijay Malik struggled to put up a good game, his captaincy was top-notch. Hailing his deep understanding of the game and his strategic thinking, Devadiga said, "Having a captain like Vijay Malik is invaluable due to his deep understanding of the game and strategic brilliance. He consistently rises to the occasion when his team needs him most, thriving under pressure."

Patna Pirates’ hopes of qualifying for the final ended with their defeat to the Titans. The three-time champions will now be hoping to make a strong comeback next year, aiming to add a fourth title to their name. Speaking of their performance, Devadiga concluded by saying:

"It's heartbreaking to see Patna Pirates lose and particularly disappointing for Ayan Lohchab, who truly deserved to lift the trophy. This player almost single-handedly turned around Patna’s season with eight consecutive victories through his consistent high-scoring raids.

"While he played second fiddle to Devank Dalal last season and was expected to support Maninder Singh this year, he surprised everyone by emerging as the team’s primary raider."

-- IANS

vi/bc