Enrique Iglesias adds new show in Mumbai owing to overwhelming demand

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias, who is set to perform in Mumbai later this year, has added another show in Mumbai considering an overwhelming demand.

The newly added performance will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Enrique Iglesias said, “I’ve missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show”.

The initial concert, scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2025, at the same venue, witnessed an extraordinary and historic response from fans across the subcontinent, with all tickets being completely allocated within mere hours of going on sale.

With the addition of this second date, the two concerts in Mumbai are projected to welcome a staggering total footfall of over 50,000 attendees.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, said, "The response to Enrique Iglesias's first Mumbai show has been nothing short of phenomenal and truly historic. The sheer speed at which tickets were snapped up is a testament to his immense and unwavering appeal in India, confirming the unparalleled excitement for his return. We are incredibly excited to be able to accommodate more of his devoted fans by adding a second date, ensuring that even more individuals have the opportunity to experience what promises to be an unforgettable, world-class musical spectacle”.

Exclusive presale will begin from Sunday, June 29, 12PM IST to 4PM IST on District App. Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin Sunday on June 29, at 5PM IST.

The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live.

--IANS

aa/