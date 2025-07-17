Enhancing maritime partnerships, Indian Naval Ships arrive in Singapore

Singapore, July 17 (IANS) In a major boost to India-Singapore maritime cooperation, four Indian Navy warships — INS Delhi, INS Satpura, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan — arrived in Singapore on Thursday as part of the Indian Navy’s ongoing operational deployment to South-East Asia.

The ships, under the command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, were given a warm welcome by personnel of the Republic of Singapore Navy and officials from the High Commission of India. The port call is part of a wider effort to enhance maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirm India’s strategic commitment to the ASEAN region.

During their stay, the Indian naval personnel will engage in a range of professional exchanges, discussions with academic institutions, and community outreach events aimed at reinforcing the deep-rooted bonds between the two nations, the Indian Navy stated.

The ongoing visit underscores the strategic alignment between the two countries, particularly in upholding freedom of navigation and a rules-based order in maritime zones. The deployment of the Eastern Fleet ships to Southeast Asia reflects India’s 'Act East' policy in action, promoting security, stability, and dialogue across the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar concluded a high-level official visit to Singapore, during which he held talks with the top leadership of the country on regional security, trade, and technological cooperation.

Jaishankar described the India-Singapore relationship as “a model partnership,” rooted in mutual trust and shared Indo-Pacific interests. India and Singapore enjoy over three decades of robust naval cooperation, marked by joint exercises, reciprocal training programmes, and regular port calls.

With growing convergence in areas such as defence, cyber security, digital economy, and supply chain resilience, India and Singapore are poised to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

As global geopolitics shifts, the synergy between India and Singapore continues to evolve as a cornerstone of regional peace and multilateral cooperation.

--IANS

sas/as