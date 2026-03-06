England Women relocate UAE camp to South Africa following regional security concerns

London, March 6 (IANS) England Women's cricket team have relocated their pre-season training camp from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pretoria in South Africa due to escalating tensions in the Middle East following recent military developments in the Gulf region.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had originally planned for the squad to travel to the UAE earlier this week. However, the trip was cancelled after the security situation in the region deteriorated following US-Israeli air strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran across the Gulf.

The ECB had earlier also cancelled the England Lions’ ongoing series in the UAE involving Pakistan Shaheens amid the same concerns, as authorities continue to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of players and staff.

England Women will now travel to South Africa for an extended training programme and a five-match T20 series scheduled to run from March 10 to March 27. The tour is considered an important preparation phase for the side ahead of this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. England have not played any competitive cricket since October and do not have international fixtures scheduled this winter.

For the camp, the players will be divided into two squads that will compete against each other in the T20 series.

Team Heyhoe Flint, named after England great Rachael Heyhoe Flint, will be captained by England vice-captain Charlie Dean. The squad includes experienced players such as former skipper Heather Knight and leading spinner Sophie Ecclestone. England assistant coach Luke Williams will guide the side.

Team Brittin, named after England legend Carole Hodges Brittin, will be led by national captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, while former Durham batter Jon Lewis will take charge as coach.

Team Heyhoe Flint: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Team Britain: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

England head coach Charlotte Edwards will oversee both squads during the training programme and matches.

