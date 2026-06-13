June 13, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

England sweat on Robinson's fitness as uncapped Crocombe drafted into Test squad

England sweat on Ollie Robinson's fitness as uncapped Crocombe drafted into Test squad

London, June 13 (IANS) England's preparations for the second Test against New Zealand have been complicated by a fitness concern over Ollie Robinson, with the fast bowler set to undergo a precautionary knee scan and uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe drafted into the squad as cover.

Robinson, who made an impressive return to Test cricket after more than two years away by claiming seven wickets in England's victory at Lord's, reported soreness in his knee following a training session and is now facing a race against time to be available for the match at The Oval.

Confirming the development, England Cricket said in a statement on X on Saturday, "The Sussex fast bowler has been selected as cover for Ollie Robinson, who is expected to undergo a precautionary knee scan this afternoon. Robinson experienced soreness after a training session on Friday. Wishing you all the best, Ollie."

The uncertainty has opened the door for Crocombe, who receives his first senior England call-up. The 24-year-old Sussex quick has been steadily building a reputation on the domestic circuit and has emerged as one of the county season's most promising seamers.

Crocombe has claimed 21 wickets in seven matches this season and further enhanced his credentials with figures of 4-65 for England Lions against South Africa A last month. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with England head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key both speaking highly of the young fast bowler in recent weeks.

England's pace resources are already being tested ahead of the second Test. Robinson's fitness concerns come with captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson unavailable, leaving the hosts to carefully manage their bowling options despite taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

England secured a 115-run victory in the opening Test at Lord's, recovering from a first-innings deficit before setting New Zealand a target of 254. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 138 on the fourth day as England seized the early advantage in the series.

Should Robinson fail to recover in time, Crocombe could find himself unexpectedly thrust into contention for a dream Test debut at The Oval.

--IANS

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