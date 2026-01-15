England Spinner Shoaib Bashir joins Derbyshire on a two-year deal after Ashes snub

London, Jan 15 (IANS) England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has signed a two-year contract with Derbyshire for the 2026 season, seeking to revitalise his domestic career after limited opportunities at Somerset.

The 22-year-old, who has become a part of England’s Test squad over the past two years, moves to Derbyshire in search of consistent red-ball cricket. Despite taking 68 wickets in 19 Tests since his debut in 2024, Bashir struggled to displace Jack Leach at Somerset.

His lack of match practice became a concern for the national selectors, particularly after he remained an unused squad member during the recent 2025-26 Ashes tour of Australia, where England preferred all-rounder Will Jacks in the playing XI.

Bashir's county record has not matched his international success. He leaves Somerset with just 21 wickets in 23 matches across formats. In the County Championship, he averaged 74.78 for his 14 wickets.

Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur, whose side finished third in Division Two last season, played a key role in the recruitment.

"Derbyshire has a really exciting project going on, and working with Mickey Arthur, one of the best coaches in the world, is a great opportunity. I'm keen to play more red-ball cricket, continue my development, and challenge for promotion," Bashir said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been actively involved in managing Bashir's development. Following the advice of Managing Director Rob Key to prioritise playing time, Bashir has also flown to Zimbabwe for a week of specialist coaching with former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed ahead of the pre-season.

Bashir will join a spin department at Derbyshire that includes Jack Morley and Joe Hawkins, filling the void left by Alex Thomson.

"Our recruitment is all about bringing in quality players. To be able to bring in a current England international is really exciting. He will bring great energy and experience into our dressing room." Arthur said in a statement.

