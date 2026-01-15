England spin duo Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed face visa delay for T20 WC in India

London, Jan 15 (IANS) England spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed are reportedly facing unexpected delays in procuring visas for their travel to India for the T20 World Cup, starting from February 7.

The delay hampered the chances for the spin duo to travel with the rest of the squad this weekend for six warm-up games against Sri Lanka, and it is unclear when they will join their teammates. England will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on February 8, when they face Nepal in Navi Mumbai.

As per The Guardian report, the ECB is confident that the visas will be issued in time for Rashid and Ahmed. But the timing of visa clearance remains uncertain, and the ECB has sought assistance from the UK government to help expedite the process.

Notably in 2024, Shoaib Bashir was forced to fly home to resolve visa complications which prevented him from joining the England squad in India for the Test series, while the rest of the team travelled to Hyderabad.

England will play three ODIs and as many as T20Is in Sri Lanka, beginning January 22, in the lead-up to the T20 mega spectacle, with Harry Brook leading the side for the Sri Lanka tour and the subsequent T20 World Cup.

After their opener against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium, England will take on two-time champions (2012 & 2016) the West Indies on February 11 at the same venue, before travelling to Kolkata for their clash against 2022 winners England at the iconic Eden Gardens on February 14. They will wrap up their group-stage campaign against Italy on February 16.

In the previous edition of the tournament, England were knocked out in the semifinal by eventual winners India.

England (Provisional Squad): Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

--IANS

sds/bc