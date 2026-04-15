This battle is between fear and trust: PM Modi’s 'Poila Baisakh' letter targets Mamata rule

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, wrote an open letter to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of the Bengal New Year, where he gave an open call to the voters to end the ambience of terror and fear unleashed in the state during the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime in the state.

Earlier in the day, he wrote a social media post extending his greetings on the occasion of the Bengali New Year. Although in his social media post, the Prime Minister avoided making politically loaded statements, in the open letter, he launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led regime.

While his social media post was both in English and Bengali, his open letter was in Bengali.

“For the past 15 years, the people of West Bengal have been victims of misrule, chaos, and corruption. All these issues have severely affected the fundamental rights, dignity, and culture of the common man,” PM Modi said in the letter.

PM Modi said he was deeply shocked by the pain and suffering of the people of West Bengal. “The Trinamool Congress government has created an environment of fear in the state. If the BJP government is formed, employment for the youth and the safety of women will be ensured. So vote fearlessly this time in the festival of democracy,” the Prime Minister added.

According to him, the focus of the BJP government in West Bengal would be employment generation so that unemployed youths will not have to go to other states in search of jobs.

“There will be roofs on the heads of the poor people, everyone will have ample food, the women will be able to go out safely, and the youths will not leave the state for jobs,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal later this month are not an ordinary election but a golden opportunity to take the first step to push the state towards growth and prosperity.

"The time has now come to take decisive steps to protect our heritage, culture, traditions, and rights; this battle is, in essence, a battle between fear and trust. In this election, we must make the right choice -- not merely for ourselves, but to pave the way for a bright future for our coming generations," he said in the letter.

PM Modi also urged the people to vote without fear. "I make a humble and earnest appeal to you all: participate spontaneously and without fear in this festival of democracy, and join hands with us to realise the dream of a 'Developed West Bengal. I remain firmly convinced and confident that, this time, the people of West Bengal will place their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party and in me, and will gift us a historic victory," he concluded.

--IANS

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