Vijay Deverakonda recalls Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s love since ‘Pelli Choopulu’: ‘I hope it made you happy’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda mourned the death of veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. He remembered the affection and warmth the filmmaker showed him over the years.

Taking to social media, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor recalled how Singeetham would call him and shower him with love and affection. He also expressed happiness at having been part of one of the filmmaker’s visions. “Singeetham sir, your beliefs, your thoughts and your stories will live on with us forever. For every time you called me since Pelli Choopulu to shower love and affection, I hope it made you happy and brought a smile seeing me in one of your films,” Vijay wrote.

Vijay added, “Singeetham, I feel happy to have been a part of one of your vision. My forever respect.”

Pelli Choopulu, written and directed by Tharun Bhascker and produced by Raj Kandukuri and Yash Rangineni. It featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead roles.

Vijay made a special cameo in the 2026 musical fantasy-comedy “Sing Geetham,” directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at the age of 95, was celebrated for his distinctive filmmaking style, creative vision and willingness to experiment with different genres. Over a career spanning several decades, the filmmaker helmed acclaimed films including ‘Raja Paarvai,' ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal,' ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan,' ‘Kadhala Kadhala,' and ‘Little John,' among others.

His death has prompted tributes from several prominent names from the Indian film industry, who have remembered his contribution to cinema and his enduring creative legacy.

Jr NTR also expressed his grief over the filmmaker’s demise and remembered his lasting contribution to cinema. He paid his tribute, writing, “The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Among those who expressed their condolences were actor Kamal Haasan, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, and actor Vishnu Manchu, who remembered Singeetham Srinivasa Rao for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and his distinctive creative vision.

--IANS

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