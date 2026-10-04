October 04, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

India, US discuss advancing security partnership, maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific

India, US discuss advancing security partnership, maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with the Commander of the United States Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, in New Delhi on Sunday, during which discussions were held on advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was present at the meeting.

"Glad to meet Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. Discussed advancing our security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Saturday, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo arrived in New Delhi for a six-day official visit to strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations. Sergio Gor extended a warm welcome to Admiral Samuel Paparo.

During his visit, Admiral Paparo will hold talks with Indian counterparts on shared security priorities, including harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies, maintaining regional strategic stability, strengthening defence energy resilience, and navigating an increasingly competitive technology landscape.

"From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future," the US Embassy in India said in a statement.

"Admiral Paparo’s visit underscores the strength of the Major Defence Partnership and reaffirms the United States’ enduring presence and interests in the Indian Ocean region," it added.

Earlier, on September 28, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth and Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell held a meeting in New Delhi, where the two sides discussed the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and opportunities to advance bilateral engagement.

"Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, USARPAC, called on General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, on 28 September. The leaders discussed the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and explored opportunities to advance bilateral defence engagement across multiple domains," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

“The interaction also focussed on measures to enhance interoperability through joint training and military exercises. The successful outcome of Exercise Yudh Abhyas validated the seamless synergy of joint operations and reaffirmed the commitment of both Armies towards strengthening military-to-military cooperation,” it added.

--IANS

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