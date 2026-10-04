Sharvari reunites with her girl gang, recalls lazy Sundays from her school days

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Sharvari recently reunited with her girl gang, recalling some fond memories of her lazy Sundays from her school days.

Taking to her official IG handle, the 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' actress admitted that she missed spending Sunday afternoons with her friends, doing absolutely nothing.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Sharvari shared two photos on her account. One was a throwback image from her school days, whereas the other one was a more recent picture of her spending quality time with the same buddies.

She captioned the post, "My girls...I miss spending my Sunday afternoons doing absolutely nothinggg with y’all! (sic)."

Many netizens connected with Sharvari's post and were reminded of their own school days.

One of the Insta users shared in the comment section, "School friendships are always the best, everybody should cherish them."

Another netizen commented, "I have a lot of memories with my school buddies, shared jokes, canteen visits during breaks, PT periods, that support we used to get from those during any tough exams, especially boards, I've changed 3 schools till 12th but every one of them I went in I found special people, and every one of them shaped me into what I am and what I've achieved today, thats why this post will have a special corner for me."

Professionally, Sharvari is awaiting the release of “Yeh Prem Mol Liya” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film reportedly revolves around a relationship that starts with friendship, gradually transforming into something more. The drama can be seen as a clash between the contemporary idea of love and the traditional values of a joint family.

Made under the direction of Sooraj Barjatya, the project also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon in ancillary roles, along with others.

'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is expected to be out in the cinema halls on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

pm/