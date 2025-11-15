November 15, 2025 7:30 PM हिंदी

Emraan Hashmi: You can't expect 'Shanghai' to do the business of a 'Murder'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haq’, has shared that he was always aware about the impact of his work.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film, and said that he doesn’t expect films made for the niche audience to do the business of that of a blockbuster.

He told IANS, “I think every film has its own range. When you have a commercial film, there are certain tropes that you have to tick, some boxes you have to tick and the simpler the story, the more it reaches out to more people. There are certain complex films like ‘Tigers’ that are issue based, ‘Shanghai’ was based on an issue, it's a part of the social fabric of our country”.

He further mentioned, “So those have a limited range. You can't expect a ‘Shanghai’ to do the business of a ‘Murder’ because they have two different films. ‘Murder ‘is a film that's driven by music, an illicit affair and all those things. So I know the range of this film but it's very important for an actor to kind of do a whole range and variety of films and present it to the audience so that they see it for what it is and see the versatility in the talent”.

‘Tigers’ follows a Pakistani salesman who discovers that the baby formula he promotes is harming infants. The film is based on a true story, and tracks his moral conflict, whistleblowing efforts, and the corporate pressures he faces. It’s a sharp, tense critique of unethical pharmaceutical marketing.

Meanwhile, ‘Shanghai’ was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and is a political thriller set in a fictional Indian town simmering with corruption. The film sharply critiques governance, development politics, and state-sponsored violence.

