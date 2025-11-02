November 02, 2025 9:46 PM हिंदी

‘Empowerer of women’: People hail PM Modi in Patna after roadshow

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Patna on Sunday drew an overwhelming response from women, many of whom described the Prime Minister as a leader who transformed their lives through welfare schemes and social empowerment initiatives.

Emotional voices from the crowd echoed admiration, gratitude and pride as they witnessed the roadshow in the state capital.

A middle-aged woman, wearing the party’s saffron muffler, said she considers PM Modi “like a ‘god’ for poor women.”

“Because of PM Modi, we got ration cards and Ayushman Bharat cards. Earlier, when illness came, our houses and jewellery were mortgaged or sold. Today, women are free from that burden. We can take care of our health. We feel empowered,” she told IANS.

Another woman, visibly emotional, said she was overwhelmed after seeing the Prime Minister in person.

“I was awestruck. I never thought I would see him this close. He has empowered women and youth. Through skill development and schemes, he has changed lives,” she said.

Another woman called PM Modi “extremely smart.”

“Bhagwan ka dusra roop lag rahe the (he looked like another form of god). He has done what no one else did — from developing the country to building the Ram Mandir. We are very proud,” she added.

Another lady highlighted improved safety and civic discipline in Patna. “Women feel safer. CCTVs are installed, and traffic rules are followed. Crime has reduced a lot. Now girls can step out even at night without fear,” she said.

For many women in Patna, the roadshow was not just a political event but a deeply emotional moment — a chance to see the leader they credit for their dignity, safety, and opportunities.

The atmosphere reverberated with chants, tears, and admiration, underlining a powerful sentiment: for these women, PM Modi represents hope, strength, and aspiration.

