Anil Kapoor & other Bollywood celebs spend an inspiring afternoon with French President Emmanuel Macron

Mumbai, Feb 17(IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, along with other Bollywood celebs such as Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, and Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej, shared an inspiring evening with the French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a visit to India.

Anil expressed his excitement about meeting the French President and his better half on social media.

The 'Mr India' actor revealed that during the meet, they ended up talking about some interesting topics such as cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France.

Hoping for strengthened bilateral ties between the two countries, Anil wrote on social media, "Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here’s to India x France And to many more stories waiting to be told. (sic)"

Additionally, posting a couple of glimpses of the lovely afternoon on his official X handle (Previously known as Twitter), Emmanuel Macron also shared, "Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together. (sic)"

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was seen starting his day by jogging at the Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

After this, he and First Lady Brigitte Macron also paid floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Emmanuel Macron. He welcomed the French President with a hug as they met at the Lok Bhavan, after which a bilateral meeting was held.

PM Modi even shared a social media post on X, uploading a photo with Emmanuel Macron.

"It’s a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!," read the caption.

