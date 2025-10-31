Emkay Global’s profit plunges 98 pc in Q2, revenue slips nearly 34 pc

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Emkay Global Financial Services on Friday posted a net profit of just Rs 0.45 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared with Rs 25.90 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25) -- marking a steep 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline.

Revenue from operations dropped nearly 34 per cent to Rs 72.08 crore from Rs 108.56 crore in Q2 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, revenue remained largely stable compared with Rs 72.97 crore in the previous quarter, though profit fell from Rs 4.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 76.75 crore, lower than Rs 83.38 crore a year ago, the company informed in its regulatory filing.

On Friday, shares of Emkay Global were trading at Rs 314, up by Rs 5.15 or 1.67 per cent during the intra-day trading session.

Over the past five days, the stock has fallen by Rs 5 or 1.56 per cent. In the last one month, it has slipped Rs 0.99 or 0.31 per cent, while over six months, it has gained Rs 110.99 or 54.40 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up Rs 56.7 or 1.84 per cent, but over the past one year, it has declined Rs 37.53 or 13.53 per cent.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Mumbai, Emkay Global Financial Services is a diversified financial services firm. It offers a wide range of services including institutional and retail broking, investment banking, portfolio and wealth management, and research. The company has also diversified into currency and commodity broking and acts as a depository participant.

Emkay operates through several subsidiaries such as Emkay Investment Managers Limited, Emkay Fincap Limited, Emkay Commotrade Limited, and Emkay Insurance Brokers Limited.

It expanded internationally in 2021 with the launch of its Singapore-based arm, Emkay Global Financial Services Pte Limited.

The firm serves a broad client base that includes foreign institutional investors, domestic mutual funds, banks, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals.

--IANS

pk