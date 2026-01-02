India emerging as knowledge economy: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the purpose of education is not limited to professional success alone, but it also aims to shape character, morality, and a humane personality.

“This is the core spirit of the Indian philosophy of education, which strengthens harmony and peace in society,” said the Union Minister while speaking at a ceremony organised by Vidya Pracharini Sabha and BN Institute on the occasion of their 104th Foundation Day in Udaipur.

He said that knowledge without values is incomplete, adding that today, India is emerging as a knowledge economy.

“In the Global Innovation Index, India’s ranking has improved significantly, from 76 in 2014 to 39 in 2024,” he said, adding, "Our universities are no longer just producing skilled human resources; they are also earning global recognition and prestige."

The Defence Minister said that teachers are the strongest pillars of any effective education system, adding that this is why the National Education Policy places special emphasis on empowering teachers, making them capable, confident, and autonomous, because empowered teachers are the foundation of a strong India.

He said that since ancient times, the Indian knowledge system has been unique, reflecting a harmonious balance between faith and science, the material and the spiritual, action and duty, enjoyment and renunciation.

“This balance makes Indian thought not only intellectually rich but also deeply relevant to practical life,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that India is progressing rapidly and is on track to become one of the top three global economies by 2030.

He emphasised that the country has achieved significant self-reliance in the defence sector and weapon manufacturing.

“Earlier, India’s voice was often ignored globally, but today when India speaks, the world listens,” he said.

Sharing a personal reflection, Rajnath Singh said that his entry into politics was coincidental and likened it to the phrase ‘Har Har Gange’, symbolising an unexpected turn in life.

He added that despite being in politics, the teacher within him remains alive.

He highlighted the importance of the New Education Policy, which places teachers at the centre of nation-building.

He said values such as humility, respect, and self-discipline are essential for personal and national growth. “Only those who bow with humility truly rise,” he remarked.

Rajnath Singh also spoke about the traditions of unity and equality in the Armed Forces, mentioning community meals and the importance of breaking hierarchical barriers to build trust and camaraderie.

During the event, MLA Vishvraj Singh Mewar spoke about the historical contribution of the Mewar royal family to education, especially girls’ education.

Without naming anyone, he called for strict action against those who misuse the names of great historical figures for political purposes.

After the programme, the Defence Minister visited the City Palace, where he was welcomed by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family.

