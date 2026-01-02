January 02, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashri Borse plays Bharathi in Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Lenin’

Bhagyashri Borse plays Bharathi in Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Lenin’ (Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/X)

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) The makers of director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, on Friday released the first look poster of actress Bhagyashri Borse in the film and announced that she played a character called Bharathi in the action entertainer.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film along with actor Nagarjuna, shared the first look poster of the actress and wrote,"Vareva vareva.. vavva vavva vareva.. Introducing #BhagyashriBorse from #LENIN. First Single from JAN 5th."

The poster the production house shared had a caption that read, "Introducing the love of Lenin, Bharathi". The first look poster of Bhagyashrii Borse's character in the film also confirmed that the makers were looking to release the film in the summer of 2026.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that actress Sree Leela was to play the female lead opposite actor Akhil Akkineni in the film. However, due to date issues, Sree Leela opted out and Bhagyashrii Borse replaced her.

The makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday last year.

The film’s title glimpse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tag line that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film will be by Navin Nooli.

--IANS

Mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Two teenagers killed in Amsterdam shooting, police probe underway (File image)

Two teenagers killed in Amsterdam shooting, police probe underway

PM Modi condoles demise of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi condoles demise of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal

Namibia women's cricket team to tour Assam next week for white-ball games

Namibia women's cricket team to tour Assam next week for white-ball games

'We're the right people': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England head coach despite Ashes loss.

'We're the right people': Stokes backs McCullum to continue as England coach despite Ashes loss

Game changer: Experts hail approval of 1st oral pill for adults with thalassemia anaemia

Game changer: Experts hail approval of 1st oral pill for adults with thalassemia anaemia

Trump warns Iran against violent crackdown as US hits UAV networks

Trump warns Iran against violent crackdown as US hits UAV networks

Bhagyashri Borse plays Bharathi in Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Lenin’ (Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/X)

Bhagyashri Borse plays Bharathi in Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Lenin’

CAQM revokes Stage III curbs as Delhi air quality improves marginally (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

CAQM revokes Stage III curbs as Delhi air quality improves marginally

'US plan to invest in Reko Diq mines overlooks violations of human rights in Balochistan'

'US plan to invest in Reko Diq mines overlooks violations of human rights in Balochistan'

Space for independent expression steadily reduced under Xi, says jailed Chinese journalist's son

Space for independent expression steadily reduced under Xi, says jailed Chinese journalist's son