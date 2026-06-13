June 13, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

Emily Ratajkowski say she turned into 'scary' villain after divorce

Emily Ratajkowski say she turned into 'scary' villain after divorce

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Emily Ratajkowski has opened up on her decision to turn herself into a sexual but scary “villain” after her divorce.

She made up her mind to turn into someone “sexual but scary” that no-one could feel sorry for, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her now five-year-old son Sylvester, in 2022, after four years of marriage.

However, in an essay she penned for The Cut, the actress said she decided to use sex to transform herself following the break-up.

She wrote, “I decided to f*** my way into a new kind of woman. I wanted to destroy the Madonna, the special girl I’d worked so hard to be before an eight-pound baby had torn my vagina in two, and replace her with the w****. I wish I could say I’d started to date slowly … but the truth is just a week after my split, I found myself in Brooklyn, a shell-shocked and sleepless version of myself. ‘I just need a distraction’, I’d said, tasking my friends, who had giddily gotten to work by texting every unattached and (relatively) un-embarrassing man they knew”.

One friend set her up with a DJ, who was in the “lowest stakes” because he lived locally, had been sober for over 10 years and was a “friend of a friend of a friend”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, despite clarifying that she hadn’t gone any further than a friendship with the DJ, Emily said the experience helped kickstart the next, freeing, stage of her life.

She shared, “The character I’d learned to embody after my divorce, in my period of compulsively dating, was a villain, Poison Ivy. Catwoman. Sexual but scary, and she drank gin martinis. Many, many gin martinis. She was not tragic. Nothing close to a victim. No-one needed to feel sorry for her. In fact, they should all be jealous”.

Emily said it was her “villain origin story”, as she explained that she had “learned the hard way that being alone was better than most partnerships”.

“I’d seen too much, discovered what many women do only when they get divorced in their mid-40s. I’d lived through the failure of a unit, yet I was barely into my 30s. Being a New Yorker made being a single mom feel sexier and bohemian, or at least that’s what I told myself”, she added.

--IANS

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