Emily Atack mourns loss of former boyfriend Charlie Edwards

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) English actress Emily Atack is paying tribute to her former boyfriend Charlie Edwards. Charlie was a tattoo artiste.

She described him as someone who “was ALWAYS there for me”. The actress, 36, shared the message on Instagram following the death of her ex, 27, who had built a following of 229,000 on the platform showcasing his tattoo work, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Emily and Charlie were previously linked in 2021 after being photographed together, having been introduced by a mutual friend and communicating via Instagram.

As per ‘Female First UK’, their relationship lasted around three months, with a source telling The Sun at the time Emily’s work commitments had affected the relationship. Emily later became engaged to Alistair Garner in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son, Barney, now one. Charlie’s final social media post, shared two weeks before his death, promoted availability for tattoo sessions.

Emily said on Instagram, “This is devastating to write. Charlie you were my friend. You were ALWAYS there for me. You dropped everything so many times to come and be with me”.

She added, “We talked for hours on end on the phone about absolutely everything. We helped each other. You were funny, SO smart, so talented and caring. I can only hope and pray that you have found some peace. My heart breaks for your family who will forever be so proud of you. Beautiful boy, beautiful soul. I’m so so sorry. Rest in peace Charlie”.

Messages from followers were also shared in response to the news.

A source told The Sun: “Emily’s work schedule has been busy lately and she’s had to really focus on making that work”.

The insider added: “She was really into Charlie, who is obviously very handsome, and there was a good spark there, but it’s definitely over”.

Emily rose to prominence for her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners. She later built a varied career across television, film and stand-up comedy, appearing on reality and panel shows including ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’. Emily has also fronted documentaries and starred in ‘Rivals’, expanding her work into more dramatic roles.

--IANS

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