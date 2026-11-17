Ezeiza, Nov 17 (IANS) Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will feature ​in Argentina's friendly against Costa ‌Rica after recovering from a jaw fracture, head coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Martinez was injured midway through the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last month. He was taken to the hospital for further assessment, which confirmed a fractured jaw that required surgery.

The Chelsea goalkeeper then underwent successful surgery on a fractured jaw.

Less than three weeks after suffering a fractured jaw, Martinez returned to Chelsea training earlier this month. The ​34-year-old did not feature in ​Argentina's 2-1 loss to Uruguay on Friday.

"Emiliano is going to start as goalkeeper, he will be there. Perhaps he was also in condition for the previous match, but it was a risk, and since we trust Jero (Geronimo Rulli), Juan (Musso) and Santi (Santiago Beltran). We chose to protect him and three extra days was prudent to do so. So, yes, he will play (against Costa Rica).

The match against the Costa Rican national team will be the final of this international window, giving the coaching staff another opportunity to continue working with the squad and explore options for upcoming challenges.

On Monday afternoon, Scaloni's team completed their training schedule for the second friendly of the November FIFA window. The match will be played on Tuesday at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.

"We are going to make four or five changes, depending on the final training session, to see what idea we have, but yes, initially there will be four or five. We try out some players and hope it's the ideal, positive moment for them. And the great players we have in the squad lead the way," Scaloni added.

Last week, Scaloni agreed to extend his contract as head coach of Argentina's national team until the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Scaloni, whose previous contract was due to expire in December, had been non-committal about his future after leading Argentina to this year's FIFA World Cup final.

--IANS

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