New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former India batter Abhinav Mukund has advised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against releasing Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, arguing that the Australian pacer’s impact with the ball makes him too valuable to let go, even if he cannot feature throughout the tournament.

Hazlewood's availability is expected to be a key consideration for RCB as they prepare to defend their title and target a historic third successive IPL crown. With the next season falling in an Ashes year, questions could arise over the fast bowler’s participation, but Mukund believes the franchise should prioritise retaining a player of his calibre rather than risk losing him to a rival team.

“I wouldn’t release him even if he’s not available for the entire season, because I can count five or six bowlers on my fingers who are that valuable to you in the IPL. I’m talking about overseas bowlers like Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. He is one of those. I’m also thinking, why would you release Hazlewood and put him back into the market for somebody else to have him? You know the blueprint,” Mukund said on JioStar.

Hazlewood brings great value to RCB, particularly at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the franchise has historically struggled to establish consistency in its bowling attack. The Australian’s ability to deliver in challenging conditions has made him an important part of the team’s plans, and Mukund believes that releasing him would hand a potentially decisive asset to another franchise.

Rather than parting ways with Hazlewood due to uncertainty about his availability, Mukund proposed that RCB explore changes to their overseas bowling options. He named David Gleeson and Nuwan Thushara as possible release candidates, while suggesting that the franchise could use the financial room created by releasing Mangesh Yadav to bring in backup options.

“At Chinnaswamy, you’ve struggled to win for so long, but Josh Hazlewood has done the trick for you. So, even if it’s an Ashes year, I would still keep him. I would release maybe Gleeson and Thushara, and look for other options as backups for Josh Hazlewood by freeing up the money that possibly releasing Mangesh Yadav will give you,” Mukund said.

--IANS

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