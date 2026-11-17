Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) Bangladesh authorities have transferred prominent Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das from Chittagong Central Jail to a special prison in Keraniganj, Dhaka, under tight security, local media reported.

The sudden move comes amid growing concerns over his continued detention and the lack of transparency surrounding his case.

Confirming the development, Chittagong Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent Iqbal Hossain told Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune that Das was transferred on Monday morning.

"Chinmoy Krishna Das has been taken to the special prison in Keraniganj, Dhaka," he said, declining to provide further details about the reasons behind the sudden transfer.

Das, also the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot, remains behind bars despite securing bail in two cases, with his release blocked by two other cases.

He was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024, and sent to jail the following day after a Chattogram court rejected his bail plea.

His arrest sparked massive protests by the Hindu community in Bangladesh and across the globe.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of escalating attacks on minority communities across Bangladesh, particularly Hindus.

Last week, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised serious concerns over relentless attacks targeting religious minorities in the country, including incidents of violence involving their homes and places of worship.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina said the situation had heightened fear among minority communities, with many families no longer feeling safe in Bangladesh.

Referring to what she described as a "painful incident", Hasina cited the case of jailed Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was denied parole by Bangladeshi authorities to meet his seriously ill mother but was granted only five hours of parole following her death to attend her funeral.

"Let me mention one painful incident. Chinmoy Krishna Das remained in prison while his mother was seriously ill. His family wanted him to see her before she died, but that did not happen. Only after her death was he granted five hours of parole to attend her funeral. During our government, we worked to maintain religious harmony. I wanted people of every religion to feel that Bangladesh was equally their home," the former PM told IANS.

India had also earlier voiced grave concern over Das's arrest, while repeatedly calling on the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minority communities in the country.

--IANS

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