Emami Group ends investment role at East Bengal, continues as club sponsor after Durand Cup triumph

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Emami Group on Tuesday concluded its role as an investor in East Bengal Football Club (EBFC), transferring all its shares and voting rights back to the club, while confirming that it will continue its association with the Kolkata giants as a sponsor.

This development occurs just two days after East Bengal ended its 22-year wait for the Durand Cup, winning the tournament for a record-equaling 17th time by defeating their main rivals, Mohun Bagan, 4-1 in the final.

Although it was withdrawing from its investment and management duties, Emami stated that it would still be committed to the growth and development of Indian football and would continue to support East Bengal via its sponsorship.

“While stepping away from its investment and management role, it will continue its association with East Bengal Club as a sponsor, supporting the Club and its ongoing sporting ambitions,” Emami said in a release.

“The Group remains proud of its association with East Bengal and wishes the Club, its players, officials, and supporters continued success in the seasons ahead,” the release added.

In 2022, Emami had entered into an agreement with EBFC as an investor and thus obtained a 77 per cent share. The decision to withdraw from both the investment and management aspects of the venture occurs at a peak time for East Bengal, after their memorable win in the Durand Cup.

Edmund Lalrindika was the star in the last game, getting three goals as East Bengal put in a dominant performance in the first half. Bipin Singh scored the first goal in the 10th minute when captain Mohammed Rashid gained possession in the opposing half and passed the ball to him. Bipin then struck a shot with his left foot from inside the box and past Vishal Kaith.

Two minutes later, East Bengal extended their lead when Lalrindika advanced on the counter-attack and struck a strong shot from about 20 yards. The ball was deflected by Kaith and then went into the goal.

Lalrindika scored again in the 22nd minute when Hardik Bhatt collected the ball on the left and passed it to Daniel Ramirez, who then passed it on to the striker. Lalrindika took a touch inside the box, got past the advancing Kaith and put the ball into an empty net.

In the 33rd minute, Manvir Singh scored for Mohun Bagan, but before the break, East Bengal increased their lead to three goals.

Rashid was involved once more by playing a teasing cross to the far side of the box. Jay Gupta reached the ball at speed and played it across goal, thus enabling Lalrindika to complete his hat-trick in the 44th minute.

After the break, East Bengal stayed disciplined and easily completed the match, preventing Mohun Bagan from gaining any chance of a comeback.

East Bengal had to wait for 22 years for victory in the Durand Cup, their previous win in the competition having come in 2004 when they beat Mohun Bagan 2-1. The result also brought East Bengal level with their main rivals, both now having 17 titles in the tournament's 135-year history.

--IANS

hs/bsk/