Elsinho ruled out, Renthlei doubtful as Chennaiyin FC eye home win against Sporting Club Delhi

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC aim to convert their attacking potential into a full-scale performance when they host Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League on Friday. Their goal is to turn promising moments in play into a positive result at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Following their recent test against East Bengal, the Marina Machans showed glimpses of their attacking style, especially in transitions and on the wings. However, they lamented missed chances. With another home game before a tough stretch of away matches, coach Clifford Rayes Miranda emphasised the need to improve decision-making in critical situations.

“It’s about taking our chances. When we are in a good phase and creating opportunities, we need to convert them. That gives us more time on the ball, allows us to settle, and helps calm our nerves. Then we become more confident in possession. Sometimes anxiousness makes you lose focus, that’s one part of it. But in the end, the three points are what matter the most,” he told the media on Thursday.

Anticipating the upcoming challenge from CFC’s next opponents, SC Delhi, Miranda provided a thorough evaluation of the visitors, emphasising their youthful vigour and offensive approach.

“They are a young team, but one that plays with a lot of heart and has plenty of attacking players. They are eager to prove themselves. They also have a young and very dynamic coach who wants his team to play attractive football. Tomorrow will be a good contest between two teams that like to keep the ball on the ground,” Miranda said.

Miranda also highlighted the tactical difficulties presented by the visitors, especially in their formation and build-up strategies, with Chennaiyin ready to adapt their approach as needed.

“Yes, they play with three at the back, which means you have to decide how to press them. We’ll see how we approach that. They have a very clear way of playing: five in attack and five in defence. They build with three at the back and have two holding midfielders who sit and protect. That system gives them a certain dynamic. But like I said, they are a team that wants to play football and build from the back. They also have the option to go long when needed. So overall, they are a good team with a clear identity,” he added.

Forward Irfan Yadwad joined the head coach for the press conference. Last time playing through the centre, Irfan was a persistent threat to the East Bengal defence and netted his second goal of the season with a clever lob over the goalkeeper in the 28th minute.

Addressing what a young forward like him needs to stay in shape, both physically and mentally, he said, “First of all, as a young player, you have to take care of yourself. During pre-season, you need to work on your basics—nutrition, diet, everything—whether it’s in the gym, on the field, or off it. I was preparing myself because there had been a long gap, so it was important to focus on the fundamentals rather than anything else. When you come into this environment, you have coaches who guide you, but what you do in pre-season really matters. We have a coach who has been helping me a lot this season, and I’m very happy to be working with him.”

Finally, Miranda provided an update on Elsinho, noting that he will miss the rest of the season due to an injury sustained in the last match. The head coach also confirmed that defender Laldinliana Renthlei is still uncertain for the SC Delhi game.

--IANS

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