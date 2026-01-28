January 28, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

Elon Musk, Vinod Khosla clash over ‘white people’ row on social media

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) A heated exchange between SpaceX founder Elon Musk and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla erupted on social media after Musk posted that the global population share of white people is declining.

Responding to Musk, Khosla accused the US billionaire entrepreneur of promoting the WAGA, short for 'white America great again' agenda, and not MAGA (Make America Great Again).

Khosla, a prominent Silicon Valley investor, urged non‑white employees at Musk’s companies to join his company.

“All non-whites in Tesla and SpaceX and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your LinkedIn!” Khosla said.

Musk lashed out at Khosla, calling him “pompous,” adding that his partner is half-Indian.

“You’ve also gone full r***rd. My partner, Shivon, is half Indian, and my eldest son with her is named in honour of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar,” Musk posted on social media platform X.

The row follows earlier controversy this month after Musk appeared to endorse a post suggesting white men could face existential risk if they became a minority.

Musk reacted with a “100” emoji, which was widely interpreted as being supportive of the argument.

Musk has framed his views on migration as a concern over public safety, economic strain, and social cohesion, rather than race.

The Tesla owner had earlier said that the US has “benefited immensely” from talented Indians who moved there and helped build its technology and business sectors.

People of Indian origin, especially engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, made huge contributions, he noted, adding that they continue to make major contributions across industries.

The H‑1B visa programme is vital to the US economy, Musk said, but warned that some firms have “gamed the system,” stating that the problem is misuse rather than the programme itself.

Addressing concerns over immigrants stealing jobs from US locals, Musk said his companies struggle to find highly skilled people, and global talent helps him bridge the talent gap.

