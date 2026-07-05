Elli AvrRam poses with Aamir Khan's bride Gauri Spratt

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in a registered ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence on Sunday.

Actress Elli AvrRam, who also attended the wedding festivities, treated her Instagram family with an adorable picture with the bride.

Gauri made for a beautiful bride in an intricately embroidered ivory lehenga, with a matching blouse. Both the lehenga and the blouse were heavily embellished with delicate craftsmanship.

Gauri accessorized the look with a layered statement neckpiece, matching earrings, and a sleek bracelet.

On the other hand, Elli kept it simple yet chic in a blush-pink saree and a white blouse. Her minimal makeup look was accompanied by traditional golden jhumkas.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan dropped a video from inside the registered wedding ceremony of Aamir and Gauri.

As the two took their wedding vows, Aamir's kids Junaid and Ira Khan were seen clapping and cheering for their father with a smile. We could also see Mr Perfectionist dancing with his bride later on.

The first photo from Aamir and Gauri's wedding, which featured on social media, showed the '3 Idiots' actor smiling as he signed the marriage papers.

Aamir's 15-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan, from his marriage to Kiran Rao, was seen holding a ring box. Gauri’s son from her previous marriage also stood between Aamir and Gauri, holding a similar box.

Aamir and Gauri had known each other for 25 years before finally developing feelings.

For the unaware, this is Aamir's third wedding. He was previously married to Reena Dutta. The couple is blessed with two children together - son Junaid and daughter Ira. However, they ended up getting a divorce in 2002.

Aamir got married for the second time to Kiran Rao in 2005 and welcomed another son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also got separated in 2021.

--IANS

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