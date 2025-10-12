October 12, 2025 11:11 AM हिंदी

Elli AvrRam is 'feeling great' about performing with Akshay Kumar at Filmfare

Elli AvrRam is 'feeling great' about performing with Akshay Kumar at Filmfare

Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) Elli AvrRam revealed she is "feeling great" about performing with Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar at the ongoing Filmfare Awards.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress revealed that she performed on one of her most beloved Bollywood tracks, "Chura Ke Dil Mera," making the experience all the more special for her.

Speaking to IANS, Ellie said, "I am very excited because I have performed with Akshay Kumar. This is my first Filmfare performance, so I am feeling great about getting this opportunity. I ended up enjoying myself a lot as I performed on my favourite Bollywood song, which is 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', making it a special moment for me."

Showing her gratitude for being a part of the Filmfare, she added, "Thank you so much, Gujarat, for hosting Filmfare Awards this time and for having me here."

Previously, Ellie shared her approach to fitness, stressing the importance of mental well-being and “lifting heavy weights”.

Talking during a book launch event, the 'Mickey Virus' actress spoke about maintaining her mental and physical health.

Elli shared, “I start my day with a 30-minute meditation session, which I practice every day. If I miss it, the entire day feels quite different compared to when I do it.”

“Earlier, I enjoyed doing Pilates, but at a certain stage—maybe age-related or just a natural progression—I realized the importance of lifting heavy weights, especially for women. So now I include that in my routine as well,” she added.

Revealing how she combines different forms of exercise to achieve a holistic lifestyle, the 'Malang' actress went on to say, “Along with meditation and weight training, I mix in yoga and Pilates. These elements together allow me to work on both my mind and body, which I believe are deeply interconnected.”

“Yoga, for me, is not just about maintaining a lean body—it’s much deeper… it’s about holistic well-being, nurturing both physical and mental health,” she concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Soha Ali Khan shows how to combine your pre- Diwali spring cleaning with workout

Soha Ali Khan shows how to combine your pre- Diwali spring cleaning with workout

Anupam Kher celebrates 90s nostalgia as he honours Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar at Filmfare

Anupam Kher celebrates 90s nostalgia as he honours Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar at Filmfare

Shabana Azmi reveals what makes Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s home stand out

Shabana Azmi reveals what makes Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s home stand out

Ishita Dutta shares her scary encounter with post-postpartum hair loss

Ishita Dutta shares her scary encounter with post-postpartum hair loss

Foreign investors turn buyers in Indian markets this month amid positive cues

Foreign investors turn buyers in Indian markets this month amid positive cues

Elli AvrRam is 'feeling great' about performing with Akshay Kumar at Filmfare

Elli AvrRam is 'feeling great' about performing with Akshay Kumar at Filmfare

Medical student gang-rape case: Three arrested in Bengal's Durgapur

Medical student gang-rape case: Three arrested in Bengal's Durgapur

Played key role in strengthening Jana Sangh, BJP: PM Modi on Vijayaraje Scindia's birth anniversary

Played key role in strengthening Jana Sangh, BJP: PM Modi on Vijayaraje Scindia's birth anniversary

SEBI in talks with UIDAI and RBI to enable remote KYC access for NRIs

SEBI in talks with UIDAI and RBI to enable remote KYC access for NRIs

Ishita Dutta shares a fun glimpse of the 'Saturday nights with the Seths'

Ishita Dutta shares a fun glimpse of the 'Saturday nights with the Seths'