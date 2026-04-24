April 24, 2026 11:45 AM हिंदी

Elizabeth Banks recalls being told she ‘can’t direct men’, says she proved critics wrong

Elizabeth Banks recalls being told she ‘can’t direct men’, says she proved critics wrong

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Filmmaker and actress Elizabeth Banks has spoken about the misogyny she’s faced as a woman director, as she was told she “can’t direct men,” despite having worked with the late Ray Liotta on the 2023 dark comedy horror Cocaine Bear, which she used as an example.

“I was literally told because I direct films that, ‘You can’t direct men. They won’t follow you,'” said Banks on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“And then I directed Ray Liotta, who played Henry Hill in Goodfellas, and I think I nailed it. Check the list off. It’s all good.”

Banks added, “Despite me knowing that I’m in a great club, it’s a really small club, and it needs more representation. We need more storytellers from different perspectives, angles. And we need more audiences to watch. … I’m having a lot of fun making sure that women have a real sense of agency in whatever they’re doing, whatever stories I’m telling.”

Banks discussed her experience directing while promoting her new series The Miniature Wife, in which she plays a writer who is made to feel figuratively small by her scientist husband, who accidentally shrinks her to six inches small, reports deadline.com.

“It’s a very funny show, but what I really was drawn to was, we get to sort of talk about a big feeling, which is feeling diminished by a partner,” explained Banks.

“Or in your professional life, in your romantic life, I think we all have that relatable experience of being made to feel small every once in a while. And in this case, it’s literal and physical, and we get to sort of look at that from an absurdist lens, but talk about some big issues that I think people understand.”

In addition to Cocaine Bear, she has directed Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2 and a short in Movie 43.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Govt disburses Rs 7,981 crore to over 75 lakh scheduled caste beneficiaries in FY26

Govt disburses Rs 7,981 crore to over 75 lakh scheduled caste beneficiaries in FY26

'Intensity of MI-CSK rivalry brought the best in me': Samson

'Intensity of MI-CSK rivalry brought the best in me': Samson

Anupam Kher pens note for late King of Pop Michael Jackson: You were an experience

Anupam Kher pens note for late King of Pop Michael Jackson: You were an experience

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his weekly reset with Sunday rides, coffee breaks

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his weekly reset with Sunday rides, coffee breaks

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Pakistan forces disappear three more civilians in Balochistan: Rights group

Pakistan forces disappear three more civilians in Balochistan: Rights group

Salman Khan shares glimpse of Vamshi Paidipally mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

Salman Khan shares glimpse from Vamshi Paidipally film's mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

I thought we found rhythm after Ahmedabad win, but we lost it: Jayawardene

I thought we found rhythm after Ahmedabad win, but we lost it: MI coach Jayawardene

Gold and silver prices slip nearly 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver prices slip nearly 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Abhay Deol says he added impromptu dialogues to a ‘no-dialogue’ ‘Dev D’ scene, impressed Anurag Kashyap

Abhay Deol says he added impromptu dialogues to a ‘no-dialogue’ scene in ‘Dev D’, impressed Anurag Kashyap