Elijah Wood reveals the iconic ‘Lord of the Rings’ line which was almost scrapped from the film

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Elijah Wood has revealed a line from ‘Lord of the Rings’ that almost didn't get filmed. The 44-year-old actor, who played hobbit Frodo Baggins in Sir Peter Jackson's trilogy adaptation of JRR Tolkien's epic fantasy series.

The actor has opened up about the line "All right then, keep your secrets", and how he actually recorded that "during pickups", reports ‘Female First UK’.

During a fan question and answer session at Fan Expo Portland, which was moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Wood said, "That scene was actually shot during pickups. It was not shot during principal photography. I'm pretty sure that sequence was from pickups”.

The process of pickup shoots was a difficult one, particularly for any actors having to wear heavy makeup and prosthetics for their role.

He went on, "Obviously, the folks who had a lot of makeup had the earliest pickup times. I think Lurtz, the Uruk-hai, was picked up just around midnight to then be put in makeup for five or six hours. My earliest pickup was during the first pickups in Osgiliath, and I think it was 3:30 in the morning. It was brutal”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, last year, Sir Ian McKellen, 86, let slip Gandalf and Wood’s heroic Hobbit could have a role in director Andy Serkis’ upcoming spinoff The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. While Wood is not ready to confirm his co-star’s claim, he recently hinted there may be some truth to it.

Speaking with Screen Rant, the actor said, “I can neither confirm nor deny. Listen, a wizard is to be trusted. Aside from any of that, I'm not really allowed to confirm”.

Wood added he was “really excited” about The Hunt for Gollum, as it will see the return of series director Jackson to produce and writers Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh to pen the script.

“I’m really excited about the film. I think it really is a creative ‘getting the band back together’. A lot of the creative heads of department are back and in that space again. Philippa, I think, is co-writing it and producing it. It's very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much. And I'm just really excited”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

