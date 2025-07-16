July 16, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Election Commission of Bangladesh removes Awami League's 'boat' symbol from website

Election Commission of Bangladesh removes Awami League's boat symbol from website (File image)

Dhaka, July 16 (IANS) Bangladesh's Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday removed the election symbol of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party from its website in a fresh attempt to end the party’s decades-long political existence in the country.

Confirming the development, an EC Secretariat official stated that the 'boat' symbol was taken down following instructions from the higher authorities, local media reported.

Last week, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud had stated that the Awami League could retain its boat symbol as they are never banned.

"The boat symbol was allocated to a party, but symbols belong to the Election Commission. Even if a party is dissolved, its symbol remains with the EC and can be reallocated. We don’t eliminate symbols," news outlet bdnews24 quoted Masud as saying.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has been demanding removal of the Awami League's symbol from the list of election symbols.

On May 12, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government issued a gazette notification banning all activities of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations. The ban was imposed under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders in Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is completed.

The ban included all party activities, including any kind of publication, campaigns in media, online and social media, procession, meeting, gathering, conference, etc.

Analysts reckon the latest developments as an extension of the political vendetta pursued by the interim government led by Yunus against former PM Hasina and her supporters, with a larger plan of keeping the Awami League away from taking part in the national elections.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

IIT Kanpur finds 2000 years old Buddhist stupas under the ground from Mahabharata period in Haryana

IIT-Kanpur team finds signs of ancient Buddhist stupas in Haryana; could date back 2000 years

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front

NCERT textbook changes spark debate: Muslim clerics cry foul, Sikh cleric welcomes move

NCERT textbook changes spark debate: Muslim clerics cry foul, Sikh cleric welcomes move