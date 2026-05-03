EC appoints counting observers ahead of vote count in Bengal

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) A day before the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission has appointed a large number of counting observers to ensure the smooth conduct of the process.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday. Votes for 293 Assembly seats in the state will be counted. In a bid to facilitate the process, the Election Commission has appointed counting observers.

A detailed notification has already been issued in this regard.

According to the Commission’s notification, a total of 432 counting observers have been appointed. The list mentions 294 seats, for which these observers have been deployed.

The maximum number of counting observers has been appointed in North 24 Parganas district, where about 49 observers will oversee counting for 33 Assembly constituencies.

A total of 45 observers will be present for 31 seats in South 24 Parganas district. Murshidabad will have 33 observers for 22 seats, while Kolkata will have 12 counting observers for 11 seats. Observers have similarly been appointed across all districts.

The least number of observers has been appointed for Alipurduar district, where six observers will oversee counting for five seats.

According to the Commission, the observers will provide all possible assistance in the counting process and ensure that the entire exercise is conducted peacefully.

Police observers have also been appointed for the counting process, with around 77 police observers deployed. Each police observer will maintain security and law and order outside the 77 counting centres across the state. However, the Commission clarified that they will not be allowed to enter the counting rooms on the day.

Moreover, the Commission had earlier stated that only those carrying ID cards with QR codes would be allowed entry into counting centres. It has now been specified that mobile phones will not be permitted inside the centres.

Meanwhile, on the eve of counting day, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) G.P. Singh visited a counting centre to review security and law and order arrangements. The visit was aimed at strengthening coordination with election officials, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the state police to ensure a peaceful and transparent counting process.

--IANS

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