March 27, 2026 11:53 AM हिंदी

Ektaa Kapoor shares that ‘one common trait’ between Akshay Kumar and her father Jeetendra

Ektaa Kapoor shares that ‘one common trait’ between Akshay Kumar and her father Jeetendra

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor has drawn similarities between Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and her own superstar father Jeetendra.

In the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, the Bhooth Bangla producer Ektaa Kapoor was seen revealing her sweet tooth obsession.

During the episode, Ektaa Kapoor opened up about her love for sweets and said, “Mujhe meetha kam khane bola hai aur Akshay sir ko acha lagta hai jab main meetha kam khati hoon.”

(I have been asked to eat less of sweets and Akshay Sir likes it when I eat less sweets)

Her confession led to a fun exchange with Akshay Kumar, who asked her why she enjoys eating sweets so much.

To this, Ektaa responded with her trademark humour, saying, “Main Punjabi hoon aur Akshay aur mere dad mein ek thing common hai voh hai... discipline,.. aur voh mere main nahi hai.”

(I am Punjabi, and one thing that Akshay and my dad have in common is discipline… and I don’t have that)

Keeping the banter going, Akshay Kumar added his own witty twist to the moment and said, “Yeh meethe ke distributor ke bache bhi khaati hain.” (She eats distributors’ kids also)

Ektaa was seen on the show along with the cast of Bhoot Bangla Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi to promote the movie.

Bhoot Bangla that also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, is set to release on the 10th of April.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Auto industry growth to moderate in FY27 after strong policy‑led momentum this fiscal

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Gold, silver surge on safe-haven demand amid West Asia tensions

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white ball pink in PSL opener

Labuschagne baffled as jersey dye turns white-ball pink in PSL opener

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time! (Photo credit: Varun Tej/X)

Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time!

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

Sameera Reddy struggles to walk amid Mumbai traffic, says ‘forgot how hectic it is’

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict

EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict