Being around Nana Patekar, Prakash Jha was like educating myself about acting: Roop Durgapal

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Roop Durgapal is going to make her debut in the web space with Prakash Jha’s Sankalp starring Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kranti Prakash Jha and Meghna Malik.

The actress said that working alongside such talented names was like educating herself about various aspect about acting.

Sharing more on the series and her role, Roop said: ”The stellar cast is one of the vital reasons that I was excited to join the show. When everyone has had a fabulous body of work, you know there will be a lot of learning on sets & off it as well.”

She added: “Just being around Nana Patekar Sir, Prakash sir was like educating myself about various aspects of acting, making and even life as a whole. There was so much to learn from Meghna Malik ma’am as well, we bonded during lunches & dinners too. Such a fabulous actor great human being.”

Roop plays the character Madhuri, wife of actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s character.

Sharing more on him, Roop said: ”Zeeshan is a fabulous co actor, coming from NSD and having done so much work in films & web space, there was so much to learn from him. His measured approach towards scenes, command over language & fab energy were so helpful during our scenes together. I was looking forward to the set everyday.”

Roop was doing theatre and was preparing for a play when she got to know about the audition for Sankalp. Roop’s debut on OTT happened quite late in her career.

”I think till 2019, I hadn’t given it a thought to go beyond TV, its when Covid struck and our lives changed, saw people passing away, that I had a realisation that life is short, unpredictable. I felt like experimenting & doing things that scared me. Theatre being one of them.”

She added: “The idea of having no cuts, no retakes, month-long rehearsals was alien to me and scary too. But the realisation of life’s uncertainty gave me the strength to take a plunge. I did theatre, it was an amazingly satisfying journey to be on stage & not fumble. It gave me the courage to explore beyond TV & venture into webspace.”

“I think everything happens in its own time and everyone’s journey is different. Mine was meant to happen this way, I am very happy with the way it happened organically. Numbers of years don’t matter.”

--IANS

dc/