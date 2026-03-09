Selvaraghavan: The truth of being an Indian is we will watch the cricket highlights again and again

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Ace director and actor Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has now expressed his happiness at the Indian team winning the T20 Cricket World Cup a third time.

The ace director, who took to his X timeline to put across the fact that he would be watching the highlights of the match again and again to enjoy and savour the thrill and the delight of India retaining the title, wrote, "The truth of being an Indian is we will watch the cricket highlights again and again and again (smiley face). #T20WorldCup2026final #wearethechampions #TeamIndia."

It was not just Selvaraghavan who expressed happiness at the Indian team's accomplishment. Several other top stars like Mahesh Babu, Nithiin and Ravi Teja too shared their happiness and thoughts on the remarkable victory.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to his social media timelines to say, "What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India's dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts..."

He went on to say, "Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar and everyone who made this unforgettable..."

"Congratulations Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Actor Nithiin, for his part, wrote, " What a night fro Indian Cricket! Heartiest congratulations to Team India for bringing home the T20 World Cup 2026. The entire nation is celebrating with you!"

Actor Ravi Teja took to his X timeline to post his congratulatory message. He wrote,"Team India, you’ve done it again. What a thrilling T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand. Your grit, dominance, and passion throughout the season have made the whole nation proud. Jai Hind."

For the unaware, India, on Sunday, became the first team to retain the Men’s T20 World Cup title and win the crown for a record three times after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, powered India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, before Bumrah and Axar Patel (3-27) ripped through New Zealand’s top order to seal victory. The visitors were dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, with only Tim Seifert offering resistance through a fighting 52.

