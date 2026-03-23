March 23, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor reacts to trolling over AI in Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s ‘Naagin 7’, quips ‘No Budget’

Ekta Kapoor reacts to trolling over AI in Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s ‘Naagin 7’, quips ‘No Budget’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has finally reacted to criticism surrounding the use of AI (artificial intelligence)in her show Naagin 7, starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the lead.

Addressing the backlash, Ekta took to her social media account, and in her signature wit, said, “I am getting so much hate for my A.I. episodes.”

Further switching the camera to her team, she quipped, ‘These are the people… I’m innocent… Dragon, plane… with no budget.”

The producer further admitted,“No, It's me actually. I wanted it all.”

Talking about Naagin 7, the show has been facing criticism online since the past few months, with many users expressing disappointment over the extra usage of AI in important sequences.

One user wrote on social media, “AI slop ruined the faceoff between dragon & naagin and then she went into the water for few seconds I mean what the hell was tha.”

Another post read, “Well done Ekta on #Naagin7 maintaining TRPs. Just a suggestion, the show will be more enjoyable & tolerable visually if you limit the snake and snake transformation to VFX. Please do not use AI for anything related to Naagin. It just does not look good at all.”

A fan of Naagin also stated, “Dear @EktaaRKapoor mam being a #Naagin fan since very long , I would like to request you please stop misusing AI, Keep it natural.”

Another comment read, “#Naagin has genuinely lost its charm. why are literally all of the scenes ai?? waited 3 years for this bs? couldnt even put effort into #Naagin7. (sic)”

The criticism comes amid the social media backlash around the use of AI in the show, where fans called it 'overused’.

Naagin 7, that is the seventh installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular Naagin franchise, stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul in the lead.

–IANS

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