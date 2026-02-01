‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor marked seven years of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, celebrating the film’s message of love beyond labels.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam shared a heartfelt note as the film completed seven years since its release, calling it a story that continues to hold a special place in her heart.

“Celebrating 7 years of love, without labels #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga,” she wrote as the caption.

“Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa” released in 2019. The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The story is inspired by the 1919 novel A Damsel in Distress by P. G. Wodehouse.

It stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla, and features Regina Cassandra, Abhishek Duhan, Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Brijendra Kala, Alka Kaushal and Kanwaljit Singh in supporting roles. Akshay Oberoi makes a special appearance in the film.

The film tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted lesbian, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional Punjabi family.

The film, named after a song of the same name from the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story, is the first collaboration between real-life father and daughter, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and was the Hindi film debut of Regina Cassandra. The screenplay was selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its library's Core Collection.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. It also marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaal successes with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

--IANS

dc/